Kanye West & Julia Fox Make It Red-Carpet Official in Paris

Getty Images

Just over three weeks after they met, Kanye West and actress Julia Fox have made it red-carpet official in Paris.

The high-profile couple attended the KENZO Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sunday in coordinated denim looks.

The 44-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old "Uncut Gems" star posed on the carpet and cuddled in the front row near Tyler the Creator, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams.

On Friday's "Forbidden Fruits" podcast, Fox claimed she "really couldn't care" less about all the attention her new relationship is getting.

Getty Images

"People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" she said. "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let's keep it real."

During the course of their short romance, they've already done a photo shoot for Interview, and Kanye has immortalized their union with some lines in his "Eazy" single, in which he referred to Fox as his "new b-tch."