Julia Fox Reveals How Kanye West Surprised Her on Their Second Date: ‘I’m Still in Shock’

They just started dating, but Julia Fox, 31, says she had an “instant connection” with Kanye West, 44.

The actress opened up to Interview magazine about their relationship, even sharing photos from their recent night out in NYC and revealing a sweet surprise he planned for her.

Fox said, “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

They “decided to keep the energy going” so they flew to NYC to see “Slave Play.” Despite landing at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show, she said West was on time, and she was “impressed.”

Afterward, it was off to Carbone, one of her favorite restaurants.

The “Uncut Gems” star said, “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

Julia continued, “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

What does the future hold? She said, “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

While Kanye and Julia have been enjoying a new romance, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian just recently returned from a romantic Bahamas getaway with her new beau Pete Davidson.