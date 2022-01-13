Julia Fox Talks Kanye West, Pete Davidson… and PR Stunts

Backgrid

A new interview with Julia Fox just dropped this morning on the heels of her star-studded date night with Kanye West.

Fox and West were spotted at Delilah in L.A. with Madonna, Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather, The Game and Evan Ross. Check out the video here.

As they left the restaurant, Julia and Kanye shared a kiss for the cameras as she showed off her midriff and back tattoos.

The splashy night out did not end well for Kanye. TMZ reports Kanye has been named a suspect in a misdemeanor battery case after allegedly punching a fan at 3 a.m. this morning. There are no reports that Julia was with him at the time. More on the incident here.

Meanwhile, Julia’s interview wth Niki Takesh came out on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast today. Fox gets candid about dating Kanye, working with Pete Davidson and talks PR stunts.

Reflecting on her relationship with West, she said, "Listen, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations — there's no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better.”

She added, "I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense.’”

Of being a fan of the Kanye’s former in-laws the Kardashians, she said, “Who wasn’t a fan of the Kardashians? OK, I’m not like die-hard stand in line in the cold or go to a store opening. I don’t even own one lip kit. It’s not really that serious.” Adding it is “all love.”

Niki points out that a friend asked if the romance is a PR stunt, and Julia insisted, "There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't."

Meanwhile, much has been made about Julia and Pete posing as Barbie and Ken for Paper Magazine in 2019. That’s because Pete is dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim.

Fox called it “meta,” saying, “It is funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories," she continued. "… I love the Paper Magazine cover of me and Pete, that shoot that we did and we're the Barbie dolls."