Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Makes Rare Public Appearance

Backgrid

On Tuesday night, Michael Jackson’s kids Prince, 24, Paris, 23, and Blanket, 19, stepped out for the Broadway opening of “MJ: The Musical” in NYC.

Blanket, now known as Bigi, opted out of walking the red carpet with Paris and Prince.

Getty Images

The three were joined for the evening by other family members, including their cousin TJ Jackson.

The musical explores Michael Jackson’s life and career, using prep for his 1992 Dangerous world tour as a jumping-off point.

A few days ago, Prince and Blanket were spotted catching a flight out of LAX in photos obtained by The Sun. It looks like they were heading to NYC!

Bigi has kept a low profile for years, but he spoke out in a rare interview with “Good Morning Britain” in November.

He spoke with the show at his brother Prince’s annual Thriller Night Halloween Party in L.A.

While showing the interviewer around the Jackson estate, decorated in his father’s memorabilia, he said, “There's a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That's what he was all about. That's what each of us want to do and make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives.”

Bigi, given name Prince Michael Jackson II, also talked about climate change ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.