Janet Jackson Addresses Michael Jackson, Super Bowl and More in New Doc — Watch the Trailer

Getty

Janet Jackson is ready to tell her story in her own words!

The trailer for her new two-part Lifetime documentary “Janet” just dropped over the weekend, and the singer is clearly ready to pull back the curtain on what life was really like growing up as a Jackson, living through allegations against her late brother Michael Jackson, as well as surviving the Super Bowl scandal.

Looking back at the pressures of growing up a Jackson, she says, “There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name.”

As far as her upbringing goes, she reflects on her father Joe Jackson as old footage and photographs fill the screen. The 55-year-old recalls, “My father was very strict, he was in charge of my life, my career.”

The most famous of her siblings, Michael, faced child sexual abuse allegations in the 1990s and 2000s. Did those accusations affect Janet? She says in the trailer, “Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”

Janet also faced a public scandal after Justin Timberlake exposed her breast during their Super Bowl performance in 2004. The so-called wardrobe malfunction caused major consequences for Janet, but not for Justin, who recently issued a public apology.

In the trailer, Janet is told in vintage footage, “Justin and his team have been trying to contact us about doing the Super Bowl…” as Jackson looks on.

The video closes with Janet saying, “They build you up, and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down.”