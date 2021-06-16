Paris Jackson Experiences 'PTSD' and 'Auditory Hallucinations' from Paparazzi Encounters

Getty

Paris Jackson has been living in the public eye ever since she was born.

Paris, the daughter of Michael Jackson, opened up about how her mental health has been affected with the cameras constantly on her at all times.

On an episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jackson told Willow Smith, “I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included… I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic.”

Calling it “standard PTSD,” Paris admitted, “I have, like, nightmares. But it's primarily, like, if I'm out in public during the day. I don't really go out during the day. I do catch it affecting my personal relationships, especially romantic relationships. PTSD can affect pretty much every aspect of your life. I've just, like, started the healing process.”

Red Table Talk

Jackson has been using EMDR to help cope with the PTSD, saying, “It's very intense, and it puts you in a very fragile and vulnerable state, but it is a very effective kind of therapy.”

Paris also opened up about struggling to trust others, sharing, “You're constantly, like, walking on eggshells, constantly looking over your shoulder. Like, you have to sit up straight and act right because if you don't, it not only reflects on your reputation, [but also] your family's reputation”

Following her famous father’s death in 2007, Paris faced suicidal thoughts. She shared, “I think a lot of it was just not knowing who I was, being a young girl and going through puberty, and probably a lot of just my situation and a lot of pressure. It was really hard, and people would tell me to kill myself every day, and I was depressed.”

Nowadays, Paris has more self-love for herself after doing affirmations. She explained, “Once I finished, I saw myself — which was wild — and recognized myself for the first time in like 10 years.”

Jackson has also leaned on music to get her through the dark times. She pointed out, “It makes me feel less alone, and it makes me feel heard. There were some dark, dark times where I did feel like music was all I had.”

Paris’ debut album “Wilted” is inspired by her past heartbreak and betrayal. She commented, “It was the deepest heartbreak I had ever experienced, but also one of the most powerful rebirths that I've ever had and finding my voice and finding my sound and embracing being a musician, 'cause I was scared to do that for a long time.”