Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket, 19, Gives Rare Interview

Michael Jackson’s youngest son Blanket, now known as Bigi, is speaking out in a rare interview with “Good Morning Britain.”

The 19-year-old spoke with the show at his brother Prince’s annual Thriller Night Halloween Party in L.A.

While showing the interviewer around the Jackson estate, decorated in his father’s memorabilia, he says, “There's a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That's what he was all about. That's what each of us want to do and make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives.”

EXCLUSIVE: Bigi Jackson speaks about his father, Michael Jackson's legacy for the first time.



Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is using his voice to call on world leaders to tackle the problem of climate change as COP26 begins. pic.twitter.com/920Zlk4usK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2021 @GMB

Bigi, given name Prince Michael Jackson II, also talked about climate change ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

The teen said, “I do think it's important that we all know about it. I think we have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is.”

Prince Michael, 24, also spoke with “Good Morning Britain” ahead of the party, which benefits the Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

Asked if he felt a responsibility toward Bigi and their sister Paris, 23, Prince said, “Of course — 100 percent. When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing but you look around in this this room, your brother your sister and me, that’s all you will ever have.’ That always stuck with my siblings and I. We have such a close relationship.”

Getty Images

He said as the eldest sibling, Prince felt he always needed to “lead by example,” but he said as adults, “It doesn’t feel like there is that hierarchy.”