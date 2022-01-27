Brad Pitt Might Have a Famous New GF — Swedish Singer Lykke Li!

Getty Images

Romance rumors are swirling about Brad Pitt!

Pitt, 58, has been linked to Swedish singer Lykke Li, 35.

A source claimed to The Sun UK that they have been seeing each other since mid-2021.

Gossip Instagram account “Deuxmoi” recently reported that Brad was seen hanging out at Mother Wolf with “that Swedish singer.”

Another source told The Sun, “It was Lykke. They were dining together."

According to property records, Lykke owns a home that is less than a five-minute drive from Brad’s residence.

A separate insider shared, “Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they're neighbors. It's worked out perfectly for Bra to have someone he likes living so close."

Earlier this month, Alia Shawkat got candid about past dating rumors surrounding herself and Brad.

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Alia says she was “shaken up” by the sudden attention back in 2019 and 2020, while Brad “had no awareness of it.”

The “Search Party” star compared it all to “a weird dream,” joking that she looks back asking, “Did that happen?”

Alia explained, “[Brad] had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that s–t. I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

Shawkat later added, “At the time, it was not fun at all… There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person — he’s a great f–king guy. But of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That’s what gets me.”

Two years ago, “Extra’s” Renee Bargh caught up with Brad at the 2020 SAG Awards, where he opened up about how he goes out without anyone knowing. Watch!