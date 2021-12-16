Movies December 16, 2021
LOL! Brad Pitt Tries to Save Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum in Hilarious New ‘Lost City’ Trailer
Brad Pitt to the rescue!
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe just unveiled the new trailer for “The Lost City.” Watch!
It’s a big adventure movie about a romance novelist named Loretta Sage (Bullock) who is kidnapped by a billionaire (Radcliffe), and whose cover model Alan (Tatum) sets out to rescue her.
While Alan might not be up to the task, Brad’s character certainly is! He drops in to save the day, and he’s got some serious fighting skills.
“The Lost City” opens in theaters April 15, 2022.