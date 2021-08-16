Movies August 16, 2021
Channing Tatum Picks Up Sandra Bullock and Jumps Into Pool Backwards in Hilarious Video
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Channing Tatum, 41, had a little fun at Sandra Bullock’s expense as they wrapped “The Lost City of D.”
The actor shared a video from the set of himself playfully scooping up Sandra, 57, and jumping backwards into a pool!
Afterward, they share an embrace as he yells, “Everybody in!”
Channing’s Instagram post included a photo of the pair swimming underwater during the shoot, followed by the pool-jumping video. Check it out below!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Tatum also shared in the caption, “Well that’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words. I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah.”
“The Lost City of D” is out next year, and follows a romance novelist and her book cover model on a jungle adventure.