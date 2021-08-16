Channing Tatum Picks Up Sandra Bullock and Jumps Into Pool Backwards in Hilarious Video

Channing Tatum, 41, had a little fun at Sandra Bullock’s expense as they wrapped “The Lost City of D.”

The actor shared a video from the set of himself playfully scooping up Sandra, 57, and jumping backwards into a pool!

Afterward, they share an embrace as he yells, “Everybody in!”

Channing’s Instagram post included a photo of the pair swimming underwater during the shoot, followed by the pool-jumping video. Check it out below!

Tatum also shared in the caption, “Well that’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words. I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah.”