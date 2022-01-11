Alia Shawkat Reveals Brad Pitt’s Reaction to Their Dating Rumors

Getty

Alia Shawkat, 32, is getting candid about past dating rumors surrounding her and Brad Pitt, 58.

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Alia says she was “shaken up” by the sudden attention back in 2019 and 2020, while Brad “had no awareness of it.”

The “Search Party” star compared it all to “a weird dream,” joking that she looks back asking “Did that happen?”

Alia explained, “[Brad] had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that s–t. I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

Shawkat later added, “At the time, it was not fun at all… There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person — he’s a great f–king guy. But of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That’s what gets me.”

The “Arrested Development” alum definitely did not like being followed by photographers. She shared, “I was shaken up by it because I have a studio in Highland Park where I go every day. And I was like, ‘There are these photos of me carrying way too much s–t to get inside’… Then [the photographers] just disappeared… Now they don’t give a s–t.”

Shawkat said the rumors even reached her family, recalling, “The other day I was at my grandmother’s house, my father’s mother. She’s been in this country for over 30 years and still barely speaks English. [She’s] an Iraqi Muslim woman. She’s sitting there, watching her Turkish soap opera. And next to her is this old gossip magazine with Brad’s face, and my face in a small circle… I looked at my grandmother, like, ‘Why do you have this?' She’s like, ‘It’s you and this movie star! And it’s your face.’ I was embarrassed by it. I told her she had to throw it away. And she laughed.”