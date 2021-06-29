Andra Day Takes On Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Romance rumors have been swirling about Brad Pitt and Andra Day, but is there any truth to them?

In a new podcast interview with Story + Rain’s Editor-in-Chief Tamara Rappa, Day is setting the record straight.

She shared, “I’ve never met him. That’s the wildest thing to me. I was actually going to post it on my Instagram, but I was like, no. Since I’m a spiritual person, I feel like me and God know the truth. People who know me know the truth. I appreciate people wanting to talk about it. But I don’t know. I’m not that kind of artist.”

While admitting it’s hard to date, Andra said, “I’m not single. I am seeing someone right now. And I am not dating Brad Pitt!”

Andra pointed out, “My sister was cracking me up. She was at the Oscars with me. She hit me; she was like ‘Girl, we met Brad Pitt that day?’ I was like, ‘I guess so. I don’t know.’”

“I saw the man onstage like the way anybody else at home watching the Oscars did,” Day stressed. “That’s it. I don’t know whoever this may disappoint, but it’s not the real thing. I’m sorry, y’all.”

Day also opened up about being attracted to her co-stars on “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” She said, “The truth of the matter is, doing that movie was very, very different for me. It’s why I’ve been asking my co-stars how they shed certain things. Going onto set, I was genuinely attracted to everyone I was supposed to be attracted to.”

It looks like Andra is teaming up with Lee Daniels again after the success of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Without sharing too much about their upcoming project together, she said, “It’s really, really exciting, and I can tell you, it’s going to be something different for him.”