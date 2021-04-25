Brad Pitt Rocks a Man Bun at Oscars 2021, Plus: His Shout-Out for Leonardo DiCaprio

Getty Images

Thanks to Brad Pitt, the man bun is back and sexier than ever!

The "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood" Oscar winner lit up social media with his latest look, one that brings us back to his "Interview with the Vampire" days.

The star skipped the red carpet, but showed off his new long ‘do when he stepped out onstage to present the Best Supporting Actress award, which is when he gave a not-so-subtle shout-out to former co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

“My love of movies began at the local drive-in, watching Clint Eastwood and ‘Godzilla.’ My nominees for Best Actor also fell in love with movies at a young age. Youn Yuh-jung fell in love with the movies through the work of actresses like Maggie Smith and directors Robert Altman and Mike Leigh. For Amanda Seyfried, it was the film version of ‘Romeo + Juliet’ — the Leo version. Me, too,” Pitt said as the crowd laughed.

He continued, “Maria Bakalova loved Marilyn Monroe. And when Maria dreamed about coming to Hollywood, she’d write, ‘I’m going to be a great movie star someday.’ Maria, welcome. As a young girl, Olivia Colman’s family would gather at Christmas time, get some popcorn and watch ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.’ And the great Glenn Close was entranced by classic Disney movies like ‘Snow White,’ ‘The Littlest Outlaw,’ ‘Old Yeller.’”

The 57-year-old then announced the winner, ‘Minari’ star Youn Yuh-jung, who was starstruck when Pitt handed her the golden trophy.

“Finally, nice to meet you — where were you when we were filming?” the South Korean actress quipped.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the Yuh-jung in the press room, where she talked about meeting Pitt.