Daniel Kaluuya’s Blushworthy Sex Joke About His Parents at the Oscars

ABC Television

On Sunday, actor Daniel Kaluuya gave an epic shout-out to his parents during his acceptance speech at the 2021 Academy Awards!

After winning Best Supporting Actor for his work on “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Kaluuya stressed the importance of celebrating life.

Daniel told the star-studded audience, “We gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life. We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight."

The cameras panned to his sister and mom, who appeared to say, “What is he talking about?”

Before his sex joke, Daniel showed his appreciation to his mom, saying, “I'd like to thank my mom. Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything, you gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my fullest height.”

Kaluuya explained how Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton — who he plays in “Judas and the Black Messiah” — and his family had impacted his life. He said, “They showed me how to love myself, and with that love, they overflowed to the Black communities and to other communities. They showed us that the power of union, the power of unity, that when they play divide and conquer, we play unite and ascend."

On a more serious note, Kaluuya took his award-winning moment to bring attention to the issues plagueing the world, like racism, saying, “There's so much work to do guys, and that's on everyone in this room.”

Kaluuya was the favorite to win the Oscar for his portrayal of Hampton since he had won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a BAFTA.

In February, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Daniel, who was “honored” to be part of movie.