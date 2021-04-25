Watch Glenn Close Twerk at the Oscars!

ABC Television

Glenn Close may have just lost (again) at the Oscars, but she shook it off — literally!

The Best Supporting Actress nominee for "Hillbilly Elegy" stole the night with an impromptu booty-shaking dance that was totally meme-worthy.

First, Close showed off her music knowledge during a game with the audience. The iconic actress was asked to guess whether a famous song had won an Oscar, been nominated, or not even been nominated.

The night's DJ, Questlove, played a short clip of the song "Da Butt" by Experience Unlimited, which was on the soundtrack of Spike Lee's "School Daze," which nobody expected her to know.

"That's not fair to Glenn Close. You don't know 'Da Butt,'" Lil Rel said.

But she did!

"Wait just a second. That's 'Da Butt.' I know that," Close said to the crowd's surprise. "'Da Butt,' it was a classic song by the great Washington D.C. go-go band E.U. Shout-out to Sugar Bear and the whole Backyard Band."

She didn't stop there! She added, "So Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie ‘School Daze.’ Sadly, my friends at the Oscars missed it and it was not nominated so it couldn't have won."

Shocked, Lil Rei replied, "I wasn't expecting that at all, that you'd know 'Da Butt.’ It's dope, but do you know the dance, though? Do you know how to do 'Da Butt’?”

And that's when Close fearlessly stood up and started shaking her booty! The audience erupted in laughter and cheered.

Close wowed viewers with her impressive dance moves, and people can’t stop talking about it!