Chloé Zhao Makes History as the First Woman of Color to Win a Best Director Oscar

ABC Television

Chloé Zhao made history at the 93rd Academy Awards Sunday as the first woman of color to win the Oscar for Best Director!

It was only the second time that a woman has won in the category — in 2010, Kathryn Bigelow, director of “The Hurt Locker,” became the first.

Zhao took home the top prize for "Nomadland," a film adapted from the 2017 book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by journalist Jessica Bruder, which tells the story of a community of Americans who traded in traditional housing for van life to travel around the U.S. living job to job on the road trying to survive in an unpredictable economy. The film stars Frances McDormand, who also co-produced the movie.

Chinese-born Zhao is also the first woman to earn four Oscar noms in a single year, which she accomplished in the categories of Best Film Editing, Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Zhao had been the favorite all season to nab the Oscar. Her work on “Nomadland,” her third feature film, had already won her the Golden Globe, the Independent Spirit Award, the Producers Guild of America Award, the Directors Guild of America Award, the Critic Choice Award, and the BAFTA. In addition, she received the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, where "Nomadland" premiered.

In February, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Zhao, who said she was beyond “grateful for everything that has happened.”

The filmmaker also opened up about casting many non-actors for “Nomadland,” which was shot over four months, and about living out of a van for periods of time during production.