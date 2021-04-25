Andra Day Pays Tribute to Billie Holiday with Daring, Thigh-High Oscar Gown

ABC Television

On Sunday, actress and singer Andra Day, 36, wowed in a revealing Vera Wang Haute Couture mesh metal gown with a daring high split at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Her fashion choice honored legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday, who she portrayed in Hulu's "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

Before the show, Andra told People magazine, "I wanted to wear something that I, myself, as Andra Day, would have never worn before the movie. I wanted something very, very sexy.”

The first-time Oscar nominee, who is competing in the Best Actress category, pointed out that Holiday "loved being sexy" and "loved lingerie."

ABC Television

"I wanted something that was really just gorgeous and really fit the woman's body," Day said about her midriff-baring look, which was accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a gold clutch and matching heels.

Day was joined on the red carpet by her big sister. She joked to E! News, “It was just a way for me to get free stuff and gifts for them.”

