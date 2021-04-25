‘Another Round’ Director Thomas Vinterberg Honors Late Daughter in Emotional Oscars Speech

Getty Images

Director Thomas Vinterberg honored his late teenage daughter Ida with a tear-jerking tribute during his Oscars acceptance speech for “Another Round.”

The film, which won Best International Feature, stars Mads Mikkelson and follows four teachers who test an idea that they can improve their lives by constantly drinking.

During his speech, Vinterberg said, “This is beyond anything I could ever imagine, except this is something I’ve always imagined. Since I was 5, I’ve been preparing speeches in train stations, at school, in the toilet and here I am — it's amazing,” he laughed.

After thanking his wife, whom he called an "angel," his children, crew, cast, and team, Vinterberg got emotional.

“We wanted to make a film that celebrates life, and four days into shooting, the impossible happened: An accident on a highway took my daughter away. Someone looking into a cell phone. We miss her and I love her,” he said as he began to cry.

He continued, “Two months before we shot this movie and two months before she died, she was in Africa and she sent me a letter. She had just read the script and she was glowing with excitement. She loved this and she felt seen by this. And she was supposed to be in this. If anyone dares to believe that she’s here with us somehow, you’ll be able to see her clapping and cheering with us. We ended up making this movie for her as her monument.”

Thomas addressed his late daughter, saying, “So Ida, this is a miracle that just happened and you’re a part of this miracle. Maybe you’ve been pulling some strings somewhere, I don’t know, but this one is for you.”