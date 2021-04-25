Oscars 2021 Live Blog: Speeches, Winners, and More!

Getty Images

The 2021 Oscars are under way... and "Extra" is there giving you a running commentary:

6:00 p.m. Chloe Zhao just made history! She is the first woman of color to win Best Director. The "Nomadland" filmmaker said, "What a crazy once in a lifetime journey." She then recalled playing a game with her father when she was a child that included the phrase: "People at birth are inherently good," she said that "had such a great impact on me when i was a kid," insisting that even when it seems like the opposite, always find good in the world."

5:45 p.m. Don Cheadle is up to present, and just handed out the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling to “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”! And it is another win for "Ma Rainey's" the movie just took home Best Costume Design!

5:35 p.m. Best Supporting Actor goes to Daniel Kaluuya for "Judas and the Black Messiah"!

He said, "Thank you God, I can’t be here withoug your guidance and protection, thank you mom for pouring every thing into me… you gave me your factory settings… I share this honor with the git that is Lakeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, the incredible cast the incredible crew.

Daniel said of Fred Hampton, the man he portrayed, "What a man, how blessed we are to live in a lifetime where he existed, thank you for your life."

To the shock of his mom, he ended with, "My mom, my dad — they had sex. It's amazing I'm here."

5:25 p.m. Laura Dern then took the stage to present Best International Film. "Another Round" took the win with director Thomas Vinterberg accepting with an emotional story.

He revealed his daughter Ida had died in a car accident, saying, "We miss her, I love her… she loved this and she felt seen by this and she was suppose to be in this… Ida this is a miracle that just happened, and you are a part of this miracle, maybe you’ve been pulling some strings somewhere, but this one is for you."

5:20 p.m. Next, Best Adapted Screenplay went to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for "The Father."

Florian gushed of star Anthony Hopkins, "I wrote the script for him, to me he is the greatest living actor… to work with him was the dream and I knew it was not an easy dream to fulfill… I thought until someone came to prove it was not possible, it was… thank you Anthony for having said yes to that script… it was the most amazing experience of my life."

5:15 p.m. Time to hand out the first award... the winner of Best Screenplay goes to Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman."

She joked of the statue, "Omg, he’s so heavy, he’s so cold," she went on to joke about a speech she once wrote when she was 10, which paid homage to her fantasy husband Zack Morris from "Saved By the Bell"!

5:10 p.m. Standing before tiered tables of nominees, Regina says, "Welcome to the 93d Oscars. Oh Jesus, I made it – It has ben quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it. We are still mourning… if things had gone differently in Minnesota I would have traded in my heels for marching boots," she said referring to the Derek Chauvin murder trial. "I know the fear that so many live with and no amount of fame or fortune changes that."

She then changed the subject, saying, "Tonight we are hear to celebrate… our love of movies helped us get through."