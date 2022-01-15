Kanye West's New Rap: 'I Can Beat Pete Davidson's Ass'

Backgrid

It seems like the Kanye West-Kim Kardashian divorce isn't so friendly anymore — and this comes from Kanye's own lips!

Late Friday, the rapper released a new song called "Eazy" in which he makes his feelings about Kim dating "SNL" star Pete Davidson perfectly clear. At one point, he raps about nearly dying in 2002, "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass." This throw-down is followed by a sample of a woman's voice (Kim's?) asking, "Who?"

Kanye's contribution to the song is defensive and combative. Sarcastically, he raps, "If we go to court, we'll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together," before listing ways he plans to raise their kids far more strictly than Kim.

About the children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — he raps, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit / Noncustodial dad? I bought the house next door / What you think the point of bein' really rich for?"

He goes on to call his "rich-ass kids" both "boujee and unruly."

He also seems to reference his latest companion, actress Julia Fox, who he has known for just over two weeks: "My new b-tch bad / I know Illuminati mad." Fox had confirmed their romance on the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast Thursday, speaking at length about dating West. "Listen, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations — there's no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better. I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh, my God, this makes so much sense.’”

West's ex Kim has yet to react to the song, but she isn't likely to be wild about him addressing her love life, let alone their kids, in this way. She filed for divorce nearly a year ago, and in December filed court docs saying she sees "no possibility of saving" her marriage and asking that she be declared "legally single."

Meanwhile, Fox, rumored to be under consideration to play Debi Mazar in Madonna's upcoming, self-directed biopic, seems to have no problem letting it all hang out. She recently called her ex, Peter Artemiev, a "deadbeat alcoholic," but then walked that criticism back (also on the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast), explicitly apologizing.