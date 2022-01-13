Celebrity News January 13, 2022
Kanye West Named Suspect in Battery Case
Kanye West could be facing a misdemeanor battery charge, TMZ reports.
The star was named a suspect in a case after allegedly punching a fan at 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
Law enforcement sources tell the site that the incident went down outside of the Soho Warehouse in downtown L.A. It is unknown if he was leaving the hot spot at the time.
He reportedly pushed and punched a male fan, and FOX reports the victim was knocked to the ground.
FOX adds that Kanye was not at the scene when authorities arrived and that the rapper has not publicly commented on the case.
TMZ has a video shot between Wednesday night and Thursday morning that shows West yelling, "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not? Cuz that's what happened right f****** now."
Earlier in the night, Kanye was out on a star-studded date with Julia Fox.
Fox and West were spotted at Delilah in L.A. with Madonna, Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather, The Game and Evan Ross. Check out the video here.