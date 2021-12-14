Kim Kardashian’s Latest Court Docs Shed New Light on Kanye West Divorce

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian sees “no possibility of saving” her marriage to Kanye West, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

The latest papers state, “The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West]. There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

Kardashian wants to be declared legally single and to drop West from her last name. She claims in the docs that West isn’t responding to her requests, stating, “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."

Kim insists, "[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."

Kardashian has moved on with Pete Davidson, but West has made it clear he wants to reconcile.

Most recently, Kanye gave a special shout-out to Kim while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert in L.A.

West reportedly dedicated “Runaway” to Kim, who was in the audience, and after singing the lyrics "I need you to run right back to me, baby," he told her directly, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim was at the show with her sister Kendall Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner, as well as her two eldest children with West, North, 8, and Saint, 6. Kim and Kanye are also the parents of Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.