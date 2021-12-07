Kim Kardashian Thanks Ex Kanye West During People’s Choice Awards Speech

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian took home the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards!

The star was decked out in head-to-toe black, in what appeared to be skintight leggings with a matching dress with a bra on the outside. Accessories including black gloves, heels, and sunglasses.

Last year’s winner, Tracee Ellis Ross, presented Kim with the award, and Kardashian told her, "To receive the award from the fashion icon herself. I am so honored. Thank you."

Kim told the crowd, “I am honestly so humbled to be here. I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist, so the fact that I’m winning a Fashion Icon Award is a pinch me moment. I’m humbled every single day that designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren’t. Thank you, Zac Posen who dressed me and took me, to my first CFDA Awards and so many amazing designers, like Ricardo [Tisci] and Olivier [Rousteing] that really believed in me. Well, [they] probably [were] talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.”

She went on to thank her fashion designer ex-husband, saying, "To Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so may people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I'm so humbled."