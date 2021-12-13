Kim Kardashian Passed the Baby Bar Exam!

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is one step closer to becoming a lawyer!

The reality star announced on Instagram that she passed the baby bar exam.

Kardashian wrote, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!... For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉).”

She went on, “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kim gave a shout-out to Van Jones for talking her into going to law school, and thanked her mentors and professors. She wrote, “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

Her father Robert Kardashian was a famous lawyer who worked on the O.J. Simpson case. She mentioned him, and wrote, “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”



She insisted, “Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side! ⚖️ 📚”