Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Engaged

Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ready to level up in their relationship!

On Wednesday, MGK announced their engagement by posting a video of Megan flashing her engagement ring. He wrote on Instagram, “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of the engagement ring, he revealed, “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Based on his Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly popped the question on January 11.

According to gemologist Olivia Landau, a similar engagement ring could "range from $50-75k."

Megan also shared a video of the proposal, which took place under a banyan tree. She shared, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree… Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” Fox elaborated, “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Megan and MGK have been subject to engagement rumors for a while. A year ago, Fox was spotted wearing a ring on that finger while arriving with her beau for his “Saturday Night Live” rehearsals in NYC.

The pair met on the set of their film “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” When she heard he had been cast in the film, she told the “Give Them La La...with Randall” podcast that she thought “some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set.”

Megan continued, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

She added, “I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff. I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.”