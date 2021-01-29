Engaged? Why Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Sparking Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating less than a year, but are they already engaged?

On Thursday, Fox was spotted wearing a giant ring on that finger while arriving with MGK for his “Saturday Night Live” rehearsals in New York City.

Splash News

This weekend, he is the musical guest on the NBC favorite.

Earlier this month, Megan and MGK were seen packing on the PDA while celebrating New Year’s Eve in NYC’s Times Square, which was dramatically empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few months ago, Megan opened up on meeting her new man on the set of their film “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” When she heard he had been cast in the film, she said she thought “some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set.”

Megan continued, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

“I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff,” she said. “I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.”