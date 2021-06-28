Megan Fox Talks Horror Movie ‘Till Death,’ Plus: Her Summer Plans with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has big summer plans and a new movie coming out!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Fox about her new marriage-gone-bad thriller, “Till Death.”

In the movie, Megan plays Emma, who is stuck in a stale marriage. When she and her husband try to rekindle the romance at a secluded lake house, they end up handcuffed together, fighting for survival as a sinister plan unfolds.

She dished, “I play a character who is involved in an extramarital affair. One of the ways her husband gets back to her is he shoots himself while he is handcuffed to her… It’s like a suspense horror thriller that does have a through line of relationship drama.”

When asked whether she can relate to her character, Megan said, “Incredibly unique situation to relate to, but I think the frustration of… fighting some kind of uphill battle… whatever that may be.”

She elaborated, “Her scenario was within a relationship. This situation she is trying to escape, we’ve all been through that in some level. I’ve been through that, obviously, in my life, my public life, so I can relate to the feeling of something feeling insurmountable but having to be resilient enough to make it through.”

Megan had to shoot the movie mostly handcuffed, even dragging her co-star Eoin Macken in some scenes. Nonetheless, she said, “My arm’s okay. I’ve been through worse.”

In real life, Megan and her boyfriend, musician Machine Gun Kelly, are in a happy place. They’ve been together since last year after meeting on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

Of their plans, she said, “I’m not filming this summer… [and will] hopefully get in a good vacation. My boyfriend’s gonna be on tour, so I’ll probably stop at a couple of those shows.”

She added, “I’m hoping to find a carnival. That’s my main goal… I’m not on social media, so I don’t know if people tell you there’s carnivals… with rickety-ass rides, like, sh--y food, and slushies and stuff… I wanna do the ring toss.”