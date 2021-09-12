Megan Fox Rocks Totally See-Through Gown at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Getty Images

Megan Fox arrived for the 2021 MTV VMAs wearing a good argument for an indefinite extension of Hot Girl Summer — a totally sheer gown!

In what some were calling "the hottest dress of her career," Megan, 35, sizzled on the arm of Machine Gun Kelly, 31.

People reports the exquisite gown is a custom Mugler midi. For a dress it's hard to keep secrets in, the secret to its dazzling impact — aside from Megan's killer body — is the shimmering embroidery, set off by Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Jimmy Choos.

Yes, they called each other, because MGK's bright red suit was the perfect complement.