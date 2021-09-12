Celebrity News September 12, 2021
Megan Fox Rocks Totally See-Through Gown at the 2021 MTV VMAs
Megan Fox arrived for the 2021 MTV VMAs wearing a good argument for an indefinite extension of Hot Girl Summer — a totally sheer gown!
In what some were calling "the hottest dress of her career," Megan, 35, sizzled on the arm of Machine Gun Kelly, 31.
People reports the exquisite gown is a custom Mugler midi. For a dress it's hard to keep secrets in, the secret to its dazzling impact — aside from Megan's killer body — is the shimmering embroidery, set off by Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Jimmy Choos.
Yes, they called each other, because MGK's bright red suit was the perfect complement.
He was there to perform "Papercuts" with Travis Barker, but MGK said on the pre-show that the couple takes turns wearing the more attention-grabbing look, and, "This one, she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night."