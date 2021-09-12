Madonna Flashes MTV in Racy VMAs Opening!

Getty Images

Queen of Pop Madonna, 63, made a triumphant return to the MTV VMAs Sunday night, arriving in full dominatrix gear to kick off the show — and to take it (almost) all off herself!

In a pre-filmed segment, Madonna was seen arriving to Times Square. Via voice-over, she recalled arriving in NYC to make her fame and fortune.

“I told the taxi driver to take me to the center of it all,” Madonna said in the clip. “I came to New York City with nothing but 35 dollars and a pair of dance shoes… I was 19 and terrified.”

He famously dumped her in Times Square.

“Forty years ago, another underdog arrived in New York City hoping to create something revolutionary and an all-music channel premiered in the middle of the night and called itself MTV. We found each other and from then on changed my life, changed music and created a new art form. That’s why there’s only one place to be tonight," she continued.

Surrounded by imagery from her storied music-video catalogue, Madonna was seen lowering sunglasses before the clip cut to her striding onstage in a Burberry trench coat, a motif from her 2019 Madame X tour.

Dropping the trench to deafening applause, the busty icon welcomed the crowd to the show before turning to exit the stage like it was a catwalk on towering Louboutins — and showing off her eye-catching rear in fishnets.

The "Vogue" singer definitely let her booty move to the music!

Madonna dropped by MTV to promote her concert film "Madame X," streaming on Paramount+ from Friday, October 8.

The MTV VMAs were filled with idols of the '80s as a throwback to the music channel's roots, including such big names as Cyndi Lauper and David Lee Roth.

Later, Madonna posted shots of herself backstage at the Barclays Center — including one standing at a urinal — writing, "And they said I wouldn't last."