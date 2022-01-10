Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Getty Images

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed.

Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

He added, "The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget's loved ones during this difficult time."

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, after performing nearby just the day before.

Now, a police report obtained by DailyMail.com, reveals Saget used his room key for the last time at 2:17 a.m.

The next day he missed his check out, so staff reportedly checked his room at the request of a concerned family member.

Staff found the lights off and Saget in bed. A security officer told the police that his body felt "cold to the touch,” and the report indicated, “Mr. Saget was found in a supine position on his bed. His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen."

A 911 call has been released as well.

In the call obtained by Us Weekly, a hotel staff member told the dispatcher, “We have an unresponsive guest in a room. My officer is telling me that there is no pulse. Not responsive, not breathing, and no pulse.”

Following the call, Orange County Fire Rescue was the first to arrive at the scene. Check here for more details.

Previously, the Orange County Sheriff's Office told “Extra,” "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

The actor had just revealed on the "A Corporate Time with Tom and Dan" podcast that he had a recent bout with COVID-19. While talking about the Omicron variant, he told the hosts, "It is not good, it does not feel good. I had it. I don’t know if i had Delta or, maybe I had a combo, maybe at one point they were working together."

Saget was in the midst of a tour, and had tweeted in the early hours of Sunday, "Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh*t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

Following his death, his family released a statement saying, "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."