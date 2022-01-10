Bob Saget 911 Call Released

Getty Images

On Sunday, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

It was been reported that the housekeeper found an unresponsive Saget in his hotel bed and now a 911 call has been released.

In the call obtained by Us Weekly, a hotel staff member told the dispatcher, “We have an unresponsive guest in a room. My officer is telling me that there is no pulse. Not responsive, not breathing, and no pulse.”

Following the call, Orange County Fire Rescue was the first to arrive at the scene.

According to a police report, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez wrote, “Upon my arrival, OCFR advised the male, later identified as Robert Saget, was declared deceased at 1618 hours. Crime Scene tape was placed and a Crime Scene Contamination Log was started. My [body-worn camera] was activated while I checked the immediate area for signs of foul play. It should be noted none were found. The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom.”

The report noted that Saget was “found in a supine position in his bed. His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen. Mr. Saget was due to check out from room #962 this date and his family had been unable to get a hold of him.”

An autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, told “Extra” in a statement, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”