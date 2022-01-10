Lori Loughlin Remembers ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget’s ‘Kind Heart and Quick Wit’

“Full House” star Lori Loughlin is “devastated” by the loss of her co-star Bob Saget.

She told “Extra” in a statement, “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby.”

Saget starred as Danny Tanner on "Full House” for 192 episodes from 1987-1995, and he reprised the role for approximately 15 episodes on "Fuller House" (2016-2020). Lori played Aunt Becky on the series.

Her on-screen husband John Stamos aka Uncle Jesse also paid tribute, tweeting, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”