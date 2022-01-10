New Details Surrounding Bob Saget’s Death

Getty Images

There are new details about the death of comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday.

A hotel source tells People that housekeeping found the 65-year-old’s body after he missed his checkout time.

The insider says Saget had requested a late checkout of 3 p.m. At 4 p.m., the cleaning staff went into his room and found him unresponsive. The housekeeping manager called 911 and attempted CPR. Saget was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The source said the room was organized and the star’s bags were packed and ready. There were no signs of trauma.

More than two hours later, his body was taken to the OrangeCounty Medical Examiner’s Office.

Previously, the Orange County Sheriff's Office told “Extra,” "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Saget was in the midst of a tour, and had tweeted in the early hours of Sunday, "Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh*t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

Following his death, his family released a statement to People, saying, "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."