Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo’s Final Posts with Comedian

Getty

It was just a few weeks ago that Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo were enjoying their first Christmas together, despite being married for years.

In the wake of his untimely death on Sunday, Kelly’s last posts of the pair are coming to light, including a sweet message about spending the holidays in Chicago.

On Christmas Eve, Rizzo wrote, “Merry Christmas Eve everyone! 🎄So happy to spend my very first Christmas with @bobsaget (even though we’ve been married over 3 years!) because he’s finally in Chicago for the holidays! And also special to be at my home away from home @thepeninsulachi - THE most beautiful and festive place for the holidays in all of Chicago. Cheers to everyone on this special holiday. May you all be surrounded by peace and love. ❤️🎄❤️🎄”

Afterward, she shared a cute, now poignant, recap of their year together. Watch it here.

Kelly, who takes viewers on big adventures as the host of “Eat Travel Rock,” wed Saget in 2018, and hosted a segment for “Extra” featuring a “Full House” reunion.

It was every TGIF fan’s dream come true as Rizzo sat down with her husband Bob, along with John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh at Beverly Hills hot spot Avra. They reminisced about their “Full House” days, opened up about how the cast members were still there for each other, and got a special video call from David Coulier and his wife Melissa. Watch!