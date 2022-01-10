The Olsen Twins, John Stamos & Other ‘Full House’ Stars Pay Tribute to Bob Saget

Getty Images

Bob Saget's "Full House" co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are the latest to react to his untimely death.

In a statement to People, the Olsen twins, who shared the role of his daughter Michelle Tanner, said, "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.”

They continued, "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Saget starred as Danny Tanner on "Full House” for 192 episodes from 1987-1995, and he reprised the role for approximately 15 episodes on "Fuller House" (2016-2020).

Other co-stars to pay tribute included John Stamos, who played Danny’s brother-in-law Uncle Jesse. He tweeted, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Candace Cameron Bure, known for portraying Danny’s eldest daughter DJ, also shared, “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

She added a sweet Instagram tribute too, insisting "35 years wasn't long enough."

Dave Coulier aka Danny’s best friend Joey Gladstone tweeted, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” He also shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you ❤️.”

Instagram

Andrea Barber, who played the Tanners’ neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, shared a series of Instagram photos, including one of her hugging Bob, and wrote, “This one hurts. 💔 He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you.’ Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget - don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him.💫”

She added, “Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth. ❤️”

Saget died Sunday in his Orlando Ritz-Carlton room, the day after doing a two-hour stand-up gig in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department told "Extra" there is no cause of death to report as yet, noting, "The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death."