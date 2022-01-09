Celebrity News January 09, 2022

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

StarTraksPhoto/Michael Simon
Saget with wife Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65.

TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause.

Getty Images

Sheriff and fire department personnel reportedly responded to a call at 4 p.m. ET, and hotel security discovered Saget in his room. According to TMZ, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saget was in the midst of a tour, and had tweeted in the early hours of Sunday, "Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh*t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

Late in the day, the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.  #BobSaget."

According to his website, Saget recently helped raise over $700,000 to battle the disease scleroderma, which claimed his sister's life in 1994.

