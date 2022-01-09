StarTraksPhoto/Michael Simon

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65.

TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause.

Sheriff and fire department personnel reportedly responded to a call at 4 p.m. ET, and hotel security discovered Saget in his room. According to TMZ, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saget was in the midst of a tour, and had tweeted in the early hours of Sunday, "Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh*t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

Late in the day, the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget."

According to his website, Saget recently helped raise over $700,000 to battle the disease scleroderma, which claimed his sister's life in 1994.