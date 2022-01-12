Signs That Bob Saget Died Peacefully in His Sleep

Bob Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, and now TMZ reports he likely died peacefully in his sleep.

Sources tell the site that Saget was “tucked in bed” and the lights were off when his body was discovered.

Yesterday, law enforcement insiders told TMZ that authorities believe Saget may have suffered a heart attack or stroke.

The theory stems from the way Saget’s body was found and information from the medical examiner’s office.

According to a police report, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez wrote that Saget was “found in a supine position in his bed. His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen.” TMZ sources say the positioning of his arms could be signs of a heart attack.

On Monday, Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, revealed that Saget’s autopsy was complete. He confirmed, “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.” TMZ says the lack of drug evidence at the scene also points to a sudden medical emergency.

Bob, 65, recently battled COVID, so TMZ’s insiders say authorities will explore coronavirus complications like blood clots.

His official cause of death won’t be announced for weeks. Stephany stated, "The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”

Saget had just performed the day before in Jacksonville and had reportedly called his wife Kelly Rizzo Saget before going to bed.