Kathy Hilton Reveals What She Wants Her Role to Be on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12

Getty Images

Kathy Hilton will be back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for Season 12.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Kathy, who opened up on her future with the show. When asked if she was returning, Kathy played coy, saying, “Stay tuned.” She did express wanting to return, but not as a full-time Housewife. She said, “I just want to be a friend, I just want to be a friend… I love it, it’s so much fun.”

It was recently reported that COVID-19 infections caused production on the show to shut down. Kathy gave an update on Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne, who both recently tested positive for COVID-19. She said, “I think they are both on the mend, so keep our fingers crossed.”

Kathy is also starring on the Peacock show “Paris in Love,” which showcases her daughter Paris’ recent three-day wedding celebration with Carter Reum.

According to Kathy, it was everything Paris had hoped for. She shared, “Thank goodness it was. She said, ‘Mommy, Daddy… this is the most special day, it’s more than I dreamed of.’”

As for Kathy’s favorite moment of the wedding, she answered, “I would say the personal favorite would be Paris walking down the aisle with my husband.”