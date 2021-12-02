Nicky Hilton Says Kim K Joked About Catching Paris’ Bouquet, Plus: More from ‘Paris In Love’

Nicky Hilton is spilling on sister Paris Hilton’s wedding, including the moment Kim Kardashian joked about catching the bouquet!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause chatted with Nicky about the festivities and what fans can expect coming up on “Paris in Love” on Peacock.

Paris is still honeymooning with Carter, and Hilton shared, “She’s doing seven weeks. She must be having a really good time, because I haven’t heard from her that much. Sounds like she’s disconnecting and having a real vacation.”

As a fashion designer, Nicky said her favorite part of Paris’ wedding was “the Oscar de la Renta team, watching her create her dream dress with them,” adding, “She really wanted to be classic, elegant, and timeless, and she definitely achieved that.”

Sharing some of the behind the scenes moments, Hilton said, “She was stressed. She was still writing her vows and we were walking down to go down the aisle. She’s a procrastinator.” Nicky’s advice? “I said you just want to enjoy this moment.”

Talking about that moment with Kim and the bouquet toss, Nicky said, “Kim joked, ‘I’m going to catch that bouquet.’”

As for the upcoming episodes of “Paris in Love,” Nicky said, “I think this is the first time Paris has really been vulnerable on camera… You’re going to see a different side of her with her family, her friends, her activism.”