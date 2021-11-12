Kim Kardashian Stuns at Convenience Store After Paris Hilton’s Wedding

MEGA

Kim Kardashian wore a strapless black gown by Rick Owens to Paris Hilton’s wedding on Thursday.

Following the star-studded wedding, Kim was seen stopping at a convenience store in full glam.

Kardashian accessorized with a braided ponytail and large black hoop earrings.

While she has been linked to Pete Davidson, Kardashian went solo for Paris’ wedding, where she was spotted mingling with Nicole Richie, Emma Roberts, and Kimora Lee Simmons.

At one point, Kim was seen chatting it up with Paris before the ceremony, which was held at Hilton’s great-grandfather’s Bel-Air estate.

Before Kim made her own mark on the reality TV world, she was once Paris’ assistant. Kim even appeared in Paris and Nicole’s reality show “The Simple Life” in the early ’00s.