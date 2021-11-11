Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum

Getty Images

Eight months after their engagement, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are married, E! News reports!

Their trip down the aisle, reportedly at her late grandfather's estate in Bel Air, was documented for her new Peacock docuseries “Paris in Love,” which premieres tonight.

Hours before the nuptials, Paris tweeted, “The day we’ve ALL been waiting for is finally here! Join me along my incredible wedding journey on #ParisinLove, streaming NOW on @PeacockTV.”

Today is just the first day of a long wedding weekend celebration! She recently told Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show, “It’s gonna be, like, a three-day affair. We have a lot happening.”

A day before the wedding, Paris opened up about her nerves on her podcast “This Is Paris,” saying, “I’m so excited, nervous, and happy.”

“Lots of emotions right now,” Hilton added. “I can’t wait to see all of my friends tomorrow and just celebrate this amazing day.”

Carter joined the podcast, saying, “It’s definitely going to be your fairy-tale wedding.”

“I can’t imagine how gorgeous you’re gonna look in that wedding dress,” Carter added. “Just thinking of that moment when Reverend Clint is going to say, ‘Now I pronounce you husband and wife.’ That first kiss and that first hug… the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us. I’m going to remember all the moments, the first time you kissed me at Thanksgiving.”

While Paris noted that a peck might be good, Carter expressed his desire to have a French kiss at the altar.

Carter said 11/11 is a special day for the couple, explaining, “It means angels are with us… It’s a new beginning.”