Kathy Hilton Says ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Made Her Cry, Plus: She Talks Paris’ Bachelorette Party

Getty Images

The stars were out in costume Tuesday night to celebrate the “Halloween Kills” premiere!

Kathy Hilton, who paid homage to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as “Hunky Dory, DDS,” was there to support her sister Kyle Richards. Kyle returned to the franchise after starring in the original “Halloween” movie in 1978.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Hilton, who said, “To see Kyle, I have not seen the last few years, just to see her again, I talked to her a lot on location… I’m excited.”

Kathy was a guest on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but will she be back? “I don’t know, I have had a great time… First you have to see if you are invited back, but I’ve had a wonderful time… I love the girls.”

Rachel asked her about the drama-filled reunion, which kicks off tonight on Bravo, and gets intense surrounding cast member Erika Jayne.

Hilton said, “Wow, I had seen bits and pieces of the reunion when both my sisters were on it and it made me cry… If it’s not my family getting upset, I have to tell you, I left that night, after that 12-hour day and got on a plane to New York I was so wiped out, I slept the entire flight, arrived in New York I think 7:30 or 8 in the morning and slept for 10 hours when I got to the hotel.”