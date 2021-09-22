The Hiltons Talk Toy Drive, Plus: Paris’ Wedding and Future Baby Plans

Getty Images

It was a family affair for Kathy, Paris and Nicky Hilton as they hosted “Christmas in September,” the 2021 Toy Drive for Children’s Hospital at the Abbey Food & Bar in L.A.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with the family, and Kathy said she was thrilled to be there with her girls. She shared, “We’ve been very involved with Children’s Hospital,” adding, “Any excuse to come to the Abbey.”

Nicky arrived to L.A. from NYC, saying, “I dressed up all Christmas on the 90-degree fall L.A. day for a very good cause.” She explained, “This is the sixteenth year the Abbey has done September Christmas… This event is really kicking off Christmas, replenishing that closet and raising funds for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.”

Paris said, “We are such a close family. We love celebrating the holidays and giving back. We’ve done that our whole lives with our mom — she really instilled that in us. Getting together is my favorite thing to do because they are my best friends.”

They celebrated with anyone who wanted to attend… as long as they brought a gift.

Their next big event will be Paris’ wedding to Carter Reum.

Paris told “Extra,” “It’s been the most exciting and romantic time in my life — I just can’t wait for the wedding. It’s stressful planning it.”

Turning to Paris, Kathy said, “I had a three-and-a-half-hour meeting yesterday, and I want you to know there is nothing to worry about. She is very easy-breezy. It’s the groom…”

Paris playfully defended Carter, calling him “just very organized, very responsible.”

Kathy revealed she’s planning the wedding, saying, “I’m doing it, he’s doing his party, then they have the Carnival.” Paris exclaimed, “Mom!!!” for giving away too many details.

Her wedding is being documented for her Peacock show “Paris in Love,” and she gushed, “I’m going to have the most incredible wedding video, because we have all the memories leading up to it.”

As they say, first comes marriage, then come babies. Nicky said that Paris is a great auntie, noting, “They adore her… She’s usually in a bubblegum-pink outfit with several… toys, and they just think she’s like big Barbie doll.”

Paris told Terri, “I’m probably going to be a strict mom.” And she already has a name ready for when she has kids! “I’m just worried for when my baby London says, ‘Mom, I want to go on a date, I want go to a club,’ and I’m going to go, ‘No.’”

Meanwhile, Kathy appears in this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Although her girls were not happy when she signed on, they are now. Paris said, “We’re obsessed… Some of the ladies have some drama. My mom isn’t like that… You can see the real her. She is one of the most funny, genuine, real, kind, generous, hilarious, beautiful people in the world. I love you, Mom. I’m so proud of you. She told me not to do ‘The Simple Life,’ as well…”

Kathy confessed, “So I was wrong,” and Paris added, “We were both wrong.”