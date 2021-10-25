Paris Hilton Aims to Expose ‘Troubled Teen Industry’ with New Podcast ‘Trapped in Treatment’

Getty Images

Paris Hilton is on a mission to expose the controversial practices of the “troubled teen industry.”

Last year, Hilton dropped bombshells about her experience as a teen at Utah’s Provo Canyon School in her documentary “This Is Paris,” and now she’s hoping to unmask more of these behavior-modification centers in the new podcast “Trapped in Treatment.”

Hilton said in a statement, “For 20 years, I lived silently with the memories, and the trauma, from my experience at Provo Canyon School. This past year, thousands of survivors like me have shared their stories, helping to bring into public view what so many of us have locked up. Provo Canyon School will not be able to hide behind the abuse they’ve caused survivors any longer. I am so proud to be producing ‘Trapped in Treatment’ and can’t wait to take you on this audio journey.”

The podcast is set to debut in 2022, and will be co-hosted by Caroline Cole and Rebecca Mellinger. Cole is an entrepreneur, activist, trauma-focused women’s transformation coach, and survivor of a behavior-modification facility.

Mellinger is working closely with Hilton on industry reform, policy change, public awareness, and mental health support for survivors.

Paris and London Audio are producing the iHeartRadio podcast with Warner Brothers Unscripted Television and Telepictures, which will focus on one facility at a time through the stories of its survivors, as well as offering historical data and expert opinion.