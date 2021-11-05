Kathy Hilton Says Paris Cried ‘Tears of Joy’ When She Tried on Her Wedding Dress

The countdown is on for Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum, and the mother of the bride, Kathy Hilton, is dishing on the details.

“Extra” spoke with Kathy at the annual amfAR gala, where she shared that “just in the last couple weeks” Paris has gotten “very involved with all the little things I didn’t necessarily think she would be, the flowers, the table clothes, the china, the crystal, the tea cups, the coffee.”

Kathy went on, “She was fiddling around with all the flowers, she went to the tasting… I thought she would just be interested in the pretty dresses.”

She also revealed that Paris cried at her dress fitting this week, saying, “She just flew back from New York on the red-eye… She flew to New York for 10 hours, tried on her dress — I can’t say who — and was crying tears of joy, so happy with it.”

Fans will get to see it all when “Paris in Love” streams on Peacock starting November 11. “You are going to see everything we have been filming for five and a half months.”

Back in September, Paris opened up to us about her nuptials while at a toy drive with sister Nicky and mom Kathy.

She said at the time, “It’s been the most exciting and romantic time in my life — I just can’t wait for the wedding. It’s stressful planning it.”

Paris added of “Paris in Love,” “I’m going to have the most incredible wedding video, because we have all the memories leading up to it.”