Report: Kanye West & Vinetria Split

Getty

It looks like Kanye West and model Vinetria aren’t dating anymore!

Page Six was the first to report the news.

To fuel more breakup rumors, West is no longer following Vinetria on Instagram. She is still following him, though!

In November, the outlet reported that Kanye and Vinetria had been “hooking up… for a while now.”

She even sat courtside with him at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis.

The reported split comes after West made a public plea for his ex Kim Kardashian to reconcile. While performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles earlier this month, he reportedly dedicated “Runway” to Kim, who was in the audience. After singing the lyrics, “I need you to run right back to me, baby," he told her directly, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

Just last month, Kanye posted a “Thanksgiving Prayer” on Instagram, saying, "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

He also addressed their marriage in a speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving event, saying, "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships."