Kanye West Makes Public Plea to Kim Kardashian: ‘Run Right Back to Me, Baby’

Getty

Kanye West is publicly letting Kim Kardashian know he wants to reconcile.

People reports Kanye gave a special shout-out to Kim while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert in L.A.

West reportedly dedicated “Runaway” to Kim, who was in the audience, and after singing the lyrics "I need you to run right back to me, baby," he told her directly, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim was at the show with her sister Kendall Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner, as well as her two eldest children with West, North, 8, and Saint, 6. Kim and Kanye are also the parents of Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Just last month, Kanye posted a “Thanksgiving Prayer” on Instagram, saying, "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

He also addressed their marriage in a speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event, saying, "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships."

Kim filed for divorce in February, but Kanye insisted on the “Drink Champs” podcast last month, "She's still my wife, ain't no paperwork.”

Earlier this week, Kim thanked Kanye "for really introducing me to the fashion world" while accepting the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards.