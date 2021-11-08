Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!

Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis.

Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria have been “hooking up… for a while now.”

The paper says she was with the rapper in Miami for his “Drink Champs” interview last month and attended Kanye’s Sunday Service last weekend.

During the “Drink Champs” podcast, West said he still wanted to be with ex Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage, and is now linked to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

Kanye, however, says she is “still my wife,” adding, “There ain’t no paperwork.”

He also reacted to Kim hosting “SNL,” claiming, “’SNL’ making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.”

West went on, “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they promoting. That’s not what they want. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. Then they have people all around and my wife here, you know, this publicist that’s next to her — I don’t f**k with her.”