Kim Kardashian Takes Major Step in Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on from Kanye West, despite his public pleas to win her back.

TMZ reports Kim just filed docs asking for a judge to declare her single as the exes sort out custody and property issues. She’s also ready to drop “West” from her legal name.

Kim filed for divorce in February, and has since moved on with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

Her request to be single comes one day after Kanye gave a special shout-out to Kim while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert in L.A.

People reports, West dedicated “Runaway” to Kim, who was in the audience, and after singing the lyrics "I need you to run right back to me, baby," he told her directly, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim was at the show with her sister Kendall Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner, as well as her two eldest children with West, North, 8, and Saint, 6. Kim and Kanye are also the parents of Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Just last month, Kanye posted a “Thanksgiving Prayer” on Instagram, saying, "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

He also addressed their marriage in a speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event, saying, "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships."

Kanye also insisted on the “Drink Champs” podcast last month, "She's still my wife, ain't no paperwork.”