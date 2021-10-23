Assistant Director Unknowingly Handed Alec Baldwin a Loaded Gun Before Shooting: Reports

Getty Images

According to a search warrant affidavit issued in the case of the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of writer-director Joel Souza on the set of the film "Rust" in New Mexico, actor Alec Baldwin was unknowingly handed a gun with live ammunition by an assistant director.

Immediately before the Thursday incident, the assistant director reportedly took the gun from a rolling prop cart that had been prepared by the film's armorer, handing it to Baldwin.

While handing Baldwin the firearm, the A.D. yelled, "Cold gun!" The phrase is meant to be an on-set assurance that a weapon is not loaded with live ammunition.

The reports claim that neither Baldwin nor the A.D. knew the gun was loaded. It is not known whether the ammunition was a live bullet.

Actor Alec Baldwin expressed “shock and sadness” Friday over Hutchins' death.

He wrote on Twitter, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The day of the shooting, Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Baldwin, who is also a producer on the project, fired the gun. Hutchins, 42, and Souza, 48, were struck by a single projectile or bullet.

Hutchins was rushed via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but died from her injuries. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in an ambulance. According to actress Frances Fisher, he was released.